Snow to subside this afternoon

PETER REICH PHOTO Our photographer captioned this shot: “What happened to the spring?”

The snow is expected to continue on Shelter Island until about 4 p.m. today and then turn to scattered snow showers, according to the National Weather Service.

Total accumulation is pegged to be between 3 to 5 inches with a high temperature of about 35 degrees.

Tonight, the NWS is calling for partly cloudy skies and a low temperature of around 17 degrees. There will be a blustery, northwest wind of 20 to 24 mph, gusting to 37 mph, which will make the wind chill factor somewhere between zero and 10 degrees.

Saturday will be a cold, bright day with a high temperature of 28 degrees, according to the NWS.

