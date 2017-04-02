Board candidates must file by April 17

Candidates interested in serving on the Board of Education have until 5 p.m. Monday, April 17, to file petition containing at least 25 signatures.

Board packets can either be picked up at the district office from board clerk Jacki Dunning on school days between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. or printed off from the district’s website.

Current Board of Education members whose terms will expire this year are Alfred Brigham Sr., Linda Eklund and Elizabeth Melichar. If they wish to remain on the board, they must file petitions to re-election.

The three candidates elected will serve from July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2020.

[email protected]

