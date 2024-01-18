Jose Montalvo is honored by the Shelter Island Board of Education

Jose Montalvo, left, with Director of Personnel Todd Gulluscio, is Shelter Island School’s December Employee of the Month. (Credit: Julie Lane)

Upbeat and ever supportive of students and colleagues, custodian Jose Montalvo was named Employee of the Month for December on Tuesday night by the Shelter Island Board of Education.

“All that I do is really for the kids,” Mr. Montalvo said as he was presented with a certificate marking the honor by Todd Gulluscio, Director of Athletics, Physical Education, Health, Wellness and Personnel.

Working at the school since March 1991, Mr. Montalvo said he loves his job and the school family. Besides being a great asset to the Building and Grounds crew, he is beloved by staff and students, Mr. Gulluscio said. He brings great discipline to his responsibilities, while always pausing to greet those he sees as he goes about his work, Mr. Gulluscio said.

Board President Kathleen Lynch called him “one of the finest people I know,” noting she has known him for many years. It’s not unusual for his fine voice to be filling the corridors with songs as he works, Ms. Lynch said.

Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., called him “a blessing and an integral part of the School District.” He often starts the day with Mr. Montalvo in his office joking and laughing together, the superintendent said.

Building and Grounds supervisor Mike Dunning said he is truly proud to have Mr. Montalvo on his team.

The Employee of the Month honors are new to the district this school year and were added to take the time to thank those who consistently go above and beyond their direct responsibilities, Mr. Doelger said.