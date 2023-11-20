Shelter Island School softball field repairs approved

Shelter Island School. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The Shelter Island Board of Education unanimously approved transfer of $80,777.92 from the district’s repair reserve fund to make repairs at the softball field’s backstop and dugouts.

The action took place following a public hearing Nov. 15 at which the only attendees were Board and staff members, including Mike Dunning, building and grounds director, who oversees such projects.

In creating the repair reserve fund, the district must provide the public an opportunity to weigh in on each specific use of money for specific projects.

At its regular monthly Board of Education meeting on Nov. 13, members approved a contribution from Shelter Island Presbyterian Church with the money earmarked for costs related to college field trips for students.

The Board also accepted a $3,000 contribution from the Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) with $600 to offset a “Digital Madness” workshop at the Shelter Island Library, and the balance to be applied to extra classroom activity funding.