Mike Johnson honored as Shelter Island Firefighter of the Year

For the second time in his 30-year career with the Shelter Island Fire Department, Mike Johnson was honored as Firefighter of the Year Saturday night at the department’s annual dinner at The Pridwin. The first time was in 1996.

Asked about his work with the department, Mr. Johnson joked, “I’m a lousy firefighter, but a good administrator.”

Known as “Fire marshal Mike,” Mr. Johnson is a retired East Hampton fire marshal who has taught generations of Island youngsters fire safety.

“The kids may not remember me, but they remember my puppets,” he said about the five puppets he uses in his lessons. As part of his life-saving lessons, he creates a spot at the Center firehouse where children are shown how to get up and get out if there is a fire in their homes.

He knows his lessons are being well-learned because, he said, hearing from parents who tell him their children come home with information they’ve learned about how to prevent fires and to respond if an emergency occurs.

Teaching comes naturally to Mr. Johnson. He had a career at St. John’s University as a full-time administrator and part-time teacher. Prior to his retirement, he was director of development for the university and also taught government classes.

Besides his work in fire prevention, Mr. Johnson functions as secretary to the Fire Department and backup secretary/treasurer to the Board of Fire Commissioners, plus providing backup as a department radio operator.

He’s the go-to guy when it comes to ordering needed supplies and often travels off-Island to pick them up for the firehouses, according to Commission Chairman Larry Lechmanski.

“Mike takes on as many jobs as he can,” Mr. Lechmanski said of the department’s jack-of-all-trades.

Mr. Johnson organized Saturday night’s gala dinner and, because he keeps the service records for members, knew Jackie Capon had earned a pin for 60 years of service to the department (see next week’s Reporter for a profile of Jackie Capon).

But Mr. Johnson was surprised by his selection as Firefighter of the Year and thrilled at the honor.

He credits Chief Greg Sulahian, who just completed a term as chief of the department, with supporting his efforts to teach fire safety. It was Mr. Sulahian who recommended Mr. Johnson for the honor this year.

“It’s an unsung position,” Mr. Sulahian said about the various roles Mr. Johnson has taken on.

Chief Sulahian described Mr. Johnson as essential to the chiefs and the department at large for providing efficient and timely administrative support.

