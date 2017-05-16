New Shelter Island police officer sworn in

If you wanted to break the law undetected on Shelter Island, last Friday around 4:30 p.m. was your chance, Supervisor Jim Dougherty said to the crowd gathered at Town Hall.

That’s when the 12-member police force turned out in dress uniform for the swearing in of Andrew Graffagnino, the department’s new full-time officer.

He was welcomed with warm applause as his grandfather, a retired Nassau County police officer, stepped up to pin on his grandson’s badge.

Officer Graffagnino’s father, Shelter Island Board of Education President Thomas Graffagnino, is a former New York City police officer.

The newly-minted officer has worked for the department for two years in a part-time capacity during peak summer hours and filling in off season, said Chief of Police Jim Read.

“Andrew is an excellent addition to the police department and has a proven affinity for the community that he has sworn to protect and serve,” Chief Read said. “The police department is looking foward to his next 25 years of service.”

