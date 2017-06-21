Shelter Island’s longest day

Today, at exactly 12:24 a.m., the summer solstice, the start of summer, arrived for the northern hemisphere.

That includes you, Shelter Island.

It’s known as the longest day, the one with the most hours of sunlight.

For Shelter Island this Wednesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for mostly sunny skies this morning and early afternoon with a high of about 79 degrees. There is a 20 percent chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms moving in around 3 p.m.

Tonight, there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., according to the NWS, with gradual clearing and a low around 59 degrees.

