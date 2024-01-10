Shelter Island storm report

(Reporter file)

The rain that poured all night continued into the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued High Wind and Coastal Flood warnings for Shelter Island yesterday afternoon, and they will stay in effect until midday today.

A NWS warning means “weather conditions pose a threat to life or property. People in the path of the storm need to take protective action.”

At 5 a.m. today, Shelter Island Highway Superintendent Ken Lewis told the Reporter that there was “pretty bad flooding” around the Island.

High winds out of the southeast between 24 and 34 mph, gusting as high as 60 mph, along with heavy rain, battered the Island all night long.

The rain will taper off this morning and the winds should drop, according to the NWS. It will be a partly sunny day with the temperature around 43 by 5 p.m., and will remain breezy, with a southwest wind at 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph.

The Shelter Island Police Department had informed Mr. Lewis at 5 a.m. that parts of Midway Road were impassable, and there was a tree down near the intersection of Smith Street and Midway Road. The superintendent and his crew headed out to clear the area and put up barriers and cones for road closures.

A PSEG crew has been on the Island since yesterday. As of 5:30 a.m. today, there had been no reports of power outages on the Island.

One real concern, Mr. Lewis said, was that high tide was due at around 10 a.m., which could lead to even more flooding.