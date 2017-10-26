What’s Happening: October 26, 2017

MYSTERIES AT THE MANOR

On Saturday, October 28 from noon to 3 p.m., Sylvester Manor Educational Farm hosts “Mysteries of the Manor,” an afternoon of frightful family fun with ghoulish games, creepy crafts, a freaky photobooth, face painting and farm animals. Costumes are encouraged and fefreshments will be for sale. Admission is $5, free for ages 10 and under. Visit sylvestermanor.org for details.

COLLECTING COATS

The Shelter Island Public Library and Our Lady of the Isle are collecting clean, gently used coats, scarves and gloves to benefit Maureen’s Haven. Donations may be dropped off at the Library or left in the vestibule of Our Lady of the Isle Church. Act quickly — the deadline for drop off is Monday, October 30.

Maureen’s Haven protects the East End homeless population by providing shelter, supportive services and compassionate care for individuals in need.

SPOOKY TOOTH

Dr. Kestler’s dentist office on Shelter is sponsoring its first Halloween Candy Buy Back on November 2. Bring in your unopened candy and receive a goodie bag full of Halloween favors, a toothbrush, coupons and more. All candy will be donated to U.S. servicemen and women. Dr. Kestler’s office is at 51A North Ferry Road in the Center and will accept donations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, November 2

EDUCATIONAL GRANTS DUE

Completed applications for the Shelter Island Educational Foundation (SIEF) fall grant cycle are due and must be postmarked by Monday, October 30, 2017 and mailed to SIEF Grants Committee, P.O. Box 1950, Shelter Island, NY 11964. Applications are available at shelterislandedfoundation.org, or at the Shelter Island School or Library.

ZUMBA FOR BREAST HEALTH

Like to dance while supporting a good cause? This Saturday, October 28, Susan Binder will lead a Zumba “Party in Pink” to benefit breast cancer organization Susan G. Komen. Wear your best pink exercise gear and come enjoy Zumba at the American Legion/Youth Center from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Coffee and snacks follow. The class is a $10 donation with all proceeds going to charity. For more information, call (631) 871-1675.

ELECTION EVE HAM DINNER

On Monday, November 6, the annual Election Eve Ham Dinner will take place at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church with seatings at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Parish Hall.

Reservations for dinner can be made by calling St. Mary’s at (631) 749-0770 or Janet Jernick at (631) 749-0143. Tickets are $25 for adults/$10 for children. Raffle tickets will be available for a drawing at the St. Nicholas Day Fair on December 2.

INAUGURAL HIKE

As part of the South Fork Trails Weekend, on Saturday, October 28 the Shelter Island Group for Trail Preservation will be hosting its first led hike in the center of the Island, showcasing the trails in Sachems Woods, Sylvester Manor and the Nursery Woodlands Annex. The hike will be led by Joseph Denny and is offered in partnership with the East Hampton Trails Preservation Society, Southampton Trails Preservation Society and the Long Island Greenbelt Trails Conference.

Meet at noon on October 28 at the Shelter Island Craft Brewery, 55 North Ferry Road. Hikers will do a loop around the Center. Afterwards, all are invited to the brewery for hors d’oeuvres and a 2 p.m. viewing of footage of Mr. Denny shot during his thru-hike of the Paumanok Path. The footage will be accompanied by a live soundtrack — provided by Mr. Denny on guitar. Come for a walk, have a drink and enjoy!

A FEAST FIT FOR FALL

The next Celebrity Chef dinner is coming up! Sebastian Bliss (formally of “Planet Bliss”) will be cooking at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, November 8 at 6 p.m. The first course is salad with apple and butter lettuce, butternut squash, toasted walnuts and a lemon curry vinaigrette. For the main dish, he will be preparing roasted fall vegetables with sauteed pork loin and mashed sweet potatoes, followed by pumpkin cake for dessert. The cost of the dinner is $30, and reservations must be received by Friday, November 3 at (631) 749-0805 extension 5#.

The 92nd annual Election Day Luncheon will be held at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, November 7 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Clam chowder, hot dogs and home-baked goodies will be for sale, as well as hand-crafted gift and boutique items. The event, which features a raffle for a gift certificate, is sponsored by the United Presbyterian Women.

Across the moat

THE OWLS OF OCTOBER

October is a great time to hear or see owls on the East End. They are setting up their winter territories and become quite vocal about the whole business. The North Fork Audubon Society presents “Owl Prowl!” on Sunday, October 29 at 5:30 p.m. Led by Tom Damiani, participants will meet at the Red House Nature Center, Inlet Pond County Park, 65275 Route 48 in Greenport.

The evening begins with a presentation on owl biology and folklore, and then the group will strike out into the woods looking for these denizens of the night. The program should be done before 7 p.m. Bring a flashlight for the walk back. For information call (631) 275-3202 or email [email protected]

