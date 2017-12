Monday will be a sunny, bright and cool day on Shelter Island, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS is calling for a high temperature of about 50 degrees, with winds from the north at about 7 mph, shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

Tonight will cloudy with a steady temperature of about 48. The winds will stay out of the southeast from 8 to 13 mph, according to the NWS.

