Frozen Island

Shelter Island will remain in a deep freeze Friday in the longest cold snap of the winter — so far.

Today will be cloudy and very cold, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), with a high temperature of 23 degrees. But a west wind blowing at 10 to 17 mph will make it feel between mnus-5 and 5 degrees.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, according to the NWS, with a low around 13 and wind chill values of between 5 and 10 degrees.

Tomorrow, Saturday, the NWS is calling for snow, mainly after noon, with accumulations of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Comments

comments