A winter weather advisory is in effect for Suffolk County for most of Saturday with a total of two to four inches expected on Shelter Island.

The winter weather advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Snow will fall mainly after 10 a.m. Temperatures will reach 28 degrees, wind chills between 10 and 20. In the evening, temperatures will fall to around 12 with wind chill values between 5 and 10.

Roads will be slippery and the National Weather Service advised drivers to use caution.

