New year, new moon

Super Moons are so named when a moon arrives at its perigee, or the point when it is closest to the Earth.

According to space.com, yesterday’s moon will be “the biggest full moon of 2018.”

Shelter Island will stay in the deep freeze today under sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The high temperature will be 25, but with blustery, northwest winds of 16 to 23 mph, it will feel somewhere between -5 and 5 degrees.

Tonight will be clear with a low around 19, according to the NWS, with wind chill values between 10 and 15 degrees.

