Featured Story

Weather Service: Cloudy Tuesday for Shelter Island

by
News
No Comments
JENNIFER STEELE PHOTO Morning fog rising from Dering Harbor.

JENNIFER STEELE PHOTO Morning fog rising from Dering Harbor.

Tuesday’s weather will be similar to yesterday, with the National Weather Service (NWS) calling for a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature of about 35 degrees.

The wind will be out of the northeast at about 6 mph before turning to the southeast this afternoon.

Tonight there is a slight chance of snow, according to the NWS, between 9 p.m. and midnight, which will then turn to rain. The wind will stay out of the southeast between 7 and 9 mph. The NWS forecasts snow accumulation of less than half an inch.

Comments

comments
,