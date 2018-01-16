Weather Service: Cloudy Tuesday for Shelter Island

Tuesday’s weather will be similar to yesterday, with the National Weather Service (NWS) calling for a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature of about 35 degrees.

The wind will be out of the northeast at about 6 mph before turning to the southeast this afternoon.

Tonight there is a slight chance of snow, according to the NWS, between 9 p.m. and midnight, which will then turn to rain. The wind will stay out of the southeast between 7 and 9 mph. The NWS forecasts snow accumulation of less than half an inch.

Comments

comments