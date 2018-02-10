If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

Gary Weems wrote to identify last week’s mystery photo (see below) as “the gazebo at the Shelter Island Yacht Club,” and we had to reply, “close, Gary. It’s the Gardiner’s Bay Country Club’s starter’s booth.”

Gary responded by noting that had been his “second choice … lol. Now I can picture it as a kid going to the summer dances. My uncle, David Huschle, managed GBCC for a few years.”

Dr. Bob Raiber hit a hole-in-one with his response as did Georgiana Ketcham.

The ‘What Is That Desk’ sends apologies to Roger McKeon for failing to note his correct answer identifying the new electric charging station at police headquarters from a couple of weeks back.

“So that’s what you do with my early bird insights, eh?” Roger rightfully scolded us.

Je suis désolé, monsieur.

