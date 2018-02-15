The first concert of the 41st season of the Shelter Island Friends of Music heralds the return of distinguished violinist Sean Lee. A widely praised and honored member of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Mr. Lee has performed on the Island as a member of the Perlman Music Program faculty, and has studied with both Ruggiero Ricci and Itzhak Perlman.

A recent recipient of the Avery Fisher Career Grant, Mr. Lee will be performing with accompanist, Peter Dugan. They will perform their own piano/violin adaptation of several of Mendelssohn’s “Songs Without Words,” as well as works of Bach, Schubert and Rachmaninov.

In an innovative programming twist the duo will also perform their singularly charming adaptations of several jazz classics.

The event, at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, is free to the public, with donations gratefully accepted at the door. Mark your calendars for Sunday, February 18 at 3 p.m. and plan to stay for the punch (and goodies) reception, with a chance to greet the players, immediately following in the Fellowship Hall.

