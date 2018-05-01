Two Reiters to top Fire Department

The Shelter Island Fire Department is preparing for its annual installation dinner set for Saturday, May 12, at the Pridwin.

Chief Anthony Reiter is settling in for a second year, but for First Assistant Chief Stanley Beckwith, it’s one and done. Instead, Earl Reiter will become first assistant chief and Brian Lechmanski will continue as second assistant chief.

Mr. Beckwith couldn’t be reached by press time about his reasons for not seeking a second term.

Chief Reiter said there won’t be a Firefighter of the Year. Instead, an award will go to the Top Responder — that firefighter who responded to more calls than any other, he said.

As has been the tradition with Firefighter of the Year, the Top Responder will be named at the dinner, the chief said.

Chief Reiter is continuing the legacy of his family where his father Robert and grandfather, the late Bob Reiter, both were volunteers and his uncle, Earl Reiter is a former chief.

Chief Reiter noted that the 60-member department has half of its contingent over the age of 55 and said there’s a need for younger firefighters.

He would also welcome women joining the department, noting that he’s confident they could do the job. Currently, no women serve as firefighters

