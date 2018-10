The first of October will be a mild, partly sunny day on Shelter Island, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The high temperature is expected to reach 71 degrees and winds will be from the southwest at 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight there’s a chance of showers moving in, according to the NWS, with a low around 59 degrees and the wind shifting to the south at 8 to 10 mph.

