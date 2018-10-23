Weather Service: Breezy day, clearing skies for Shelter Island

There’s a chance for light showers this morning on Shelter Island, according to the National Weather Service (NWS)
The skies will clear and become partly sunny with a high temperature near 61 degrees. It will be breezy, according to the NWS, with winds from the southwest at 8 to 16 mph.
There’s a slight chance of showers this evening and tonight, with a low around 45 degrees. The winds are expected to shift to the west at 15 to 17 mph accompanied by strong gusts up to 28 mph, according to the NWS.