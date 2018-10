Tuesday will be a crisp and bright autumn day on Shelter Island.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 53 degrees. The winds will be from the northwest between 9 and 15 mph.

Tonight, the NWS is calling for mostly clear skies with a low around 37 degrees and winds staying out of the northwest at 3 to 7 mph.

