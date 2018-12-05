Jessica Galligan-Goldsmith of Armonk, N.Y. and Shelter Island has been elected a fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC).

Membership in ACTEC is limited to 2,500 fellows, all of them leading trusts and estate attorneys from the U.S. and Canada, and is based, the organization says, on outstanding reputation, exceptional skill, and substantial contribution to the field.

Ms. Galligan-Goldsmith currently chairs the 18-member trusts and estates practice at Kurzman Eisenberg Corbin & Lever where she is co-managing partner. She is the daughter of Carol Galligan of Shelter Island.

