Monday will be bright, sunny and cold on Shelter Island, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The high temperature will reach near 40 degrees, but it will feel much colder, with a north wind of 9 to 11 mph bringing wind chill values of 25 to 30 degrees.

Tonight will remain clear, with a low temperature of about 22 degrees, according to the NWS, and the wind will stay out of the north at 5 to 8 mph.

