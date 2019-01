It will be a mild, gray, wet Tuesday on Shelter Island, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

There’s a chance of drizzle or light rain this morning, and it will remain cloudy most of the day, with a high temperature of 47 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight it will remain showery, according to the NWS, with patchy fog and temperatures in the mid-40s.

The wind will shift to the southwest tonight at 6 to 13 mph, but gusting as high as 24 mph.

