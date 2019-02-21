Activities and events on Shelter Island.

THIS WEEK

WINTER FUN AT MASHOMACK

Mashomack Preserve is offering a Kids’ Winter Break Workshop on Thursday, February 21, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. What’s out and about in the “dead of winter?” Hike, look for tracks, learn how animals survive, make a snack. For grades K and up. (631) 749-1001.

STRESS RELIEF

Learn breathing and movement for stress relief on Friday, February 22, at 10:30 a.m., at the Library. Cultivate space for positive transformation by releasing stress and tension in the mind and body. Class offers breathing exercises, gentle movements to encourage muscle relaxation and silent meditation with instructor Jennifer Squires. Bring a mat, sign up required. Fee: $5.

FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUES

Visit the Library on Friday, February 22, at 7 p.m., for Friday Night Dialogues featuring Christopher Verga, Ph.D. discussing his book “Civil Rights on Long Island.” Historian Christopher Verga traces Long Island’s civil rights history which includes having the largest slave population in the north and a large Ku Klux Klan presence. Professor Verga will also explore the efforts of Congress of Racial Equality (CORE) and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in fighting racial barriers with civil disobedience. He teaches American History at Suffolk County Community College. His upcoming book is entitled “Saving Fire Island from Robert Moses.”

SONGS OF FAITH

Linda Bonaccorso sings Songs of Faith on Sunday, February 24, at 3 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. The concert will feature gospel, hymns and contemporary Christian music with a reception to follow. Admission is free, donations are welcome. The church is located at 32 North Ferry Road.

SILK SCARF PAINTING

Create the day away while painting silk scarfs on Tuesday, February 26, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Youth Center. Crafty Islanders 18 and older will join instructor Lorraine Pepper as she guides them designing and painting a silk scarf with a variety of techniques and examples. All materials are included; bring a smock or old shirt since the fabric dyes used will stain clothing. Fee: $20 per resident; $25 per non-resident.

NEXT WEEK

CELEBRATION OF LIFE

The 19th Annual Cheryl Hannabury Memorial “Celebration of Life” Community Cocktail Party will take place on Saturday, March 2, from 6 to 9 p.m., at the Ram’s Head Inn. It will feature live music, open bar, light fare, a Chinese auction, a 50/50 raffle and an experiential bid auction, which includes several vacations. Tickets for the 50/50 raffle are $10 each. Tickets to the event are $50 and are available for advance purchase at islandgiftoflife.org. Tickets will also be sold at the door.

KIDS IN ZEN

Kids can get crafty during the Kids Zenbroidery Class on Fridays, March 1, 8 and 15 from 2:45 to 4 p.m., at the Youth Center. Students in grades 2 to 6 will learn basic stitches to create their own embroidery with instructor Lorraine Pepper. Children will be picked up by a Recreation Aide after school and brought over to the center. There is no need for a parent or guardian to be present. Must sign up for all three classes. Max. 15 kids. Fee: $30 per child for all three classes.

COMING UP

CELEBRATE SYLVESTER MANOR

Celebrate and support Sylvester Manor during an evening of cocktails in support of its upcoming season and to celebrate the past 10 years. This fundraiser will be held at the Brooklyn Historical Society on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Tickets will be available soon. Contact Courtney Wingate at [email protected] for more details.

ACROSS THE MOAT

VENDORS WANTED

Makers and vendors are needed for “CREATE: Maker Fair” on Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to noon at Peconic Community School, 269 Main Road, Aquebogue. Fair benefits the school and celebrates the maker movement. Crafters, welders, artists, engineers, scientists, designers, chefs and all makers are invited to register by March 16. Those who also wish to participate as vendors must donate 25 percent of all sales to the school. Call 631-779-2934 or email [email protected]

