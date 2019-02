Bright and cold is Tuesday’s National Weather Service (NWS) forecast for Shelter Island.

It will be a sunny day with a high temperature of 34 degrees, but a northwest wind at 17 mph and gusting up to 33 mph, will make it feel more like 10 to 20 degrees.

Tonight clouds move in, according to the NWS, and the temperature will drop to 15 degrees. The wind will stay steady from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 31 mph.

