There’s a slight chance of showers and a thunderstorm this morning, and then the same forecast after 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Otherwise, Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high temperature of 74 degrees. The wind will be out of the southwest at 15 mph, according to the NWS.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for tonight, with a low temperature of about 55 degrees. The wind will stay out of the southwest at 15 mph, according to the NWS.

