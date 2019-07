A sunny, summer day is on tap for the first day of July on Shelter Island, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The high temperature will reach 82 degrees. The wind will be from the northwest at 7 to 10 mph this morning, before shifting to the west this afternoon.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild, according to the NWS, with a low around 66 degrees and a southwest wind at 8 to 10 mph.

Comments

comments