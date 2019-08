The National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for sunny skies for Shelter Island on Tuesday.

The high temperature will be 83 degrees. The wind will start out from the north at 6 mph before shifting to the south this afternoon.

Tonight there will be patchy fog with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, according to the NWS. The low temperature will be about 70 degrees and the wind will be from the south at 5 to 7 mph.

Comments

comments