Tuesday will be a mild and sun-filled day on Shelter Island, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

After yesterday’s storms, the air will be clear and the day bright, with a high temperature of 75 degrees. The wind will be from the north at 6 mph.

Tonight, clouds roll in, according to the NWS, with a low around 64 degrees. The wind will shift to the south and stay light and variable at 6 mph.

