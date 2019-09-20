Conversation: Aterahme Lawrence on life’s obstacles, hopes and dreams

Brought to you by:

Shelter Island’s Aterahme Lawrence, a finalist in the Miss New York competition, is determined to overcome life’s obstacles and fulfill her hopes and dreams with drive and positivity.

Susan Carey Dempsey recently spoke with Lawrence covering everything from her life’s challenges, inspiring successes, and plans for the future in the latest episode of conversarion.

Read more about Aterahme Lawrence here in a recent Island Profile.

