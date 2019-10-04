Conversation: Shelter Island’s Lois B. Morris can map your personality

Brought to you by:

Lois B. Morris has been a travel writer, psychology journalist, and most recently the developer of a personality test called New Personality Self Portrait. She has a special offer for listeners. Map your personality at www.npsp25.com



Susan Carey Dempsey recently spoke with Morris as she shared her favorite season on Shelter Island, work in psychology, dedication to Shelter Island’s League of Women Voters, and more.

