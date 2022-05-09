League of Women Voters to celebrate Historical Society: Will mark 100th anniversary of Society

Havens House, at the History Center on South Ferry Road. (Credit: Reporter File Photo)

Shelter Island Historical Society Director Nanette Lawrenson will be the guest speaker at the May 15 annual meeting of the League of Women Voters of the Hamptons, Shelter Island and the North Fork.

The League will convene at Havens House to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Historical Society along with the two-year anniversary of the merger with the Shelter Island League.

Ms. Lawrenson’s speech will lead off the session at 2 p.m. at the historic building that is on the National and State Registries of Historic Places.

At the business portion of the Annual Meeting conducted by League president Susan Wilson, a budget for the 2022-23 year will be adopted with League Treasurer Cathy Peacock. Members will elect officers and directors and adopt a local program.

Youth Committee Co-Chair Dale Grant will present a $2,000 scholarship to Southampton High School senior Leilani Robinson.

Southampton student Shea Rodriguez will be named for a trip to the New York State League Education Foundation’s annual Students Inside Albany Conference to be held from May 22 through 25.

The conference will afford the opportunity to learn about state government and spend time on the floor of the State Senate and Assembly with State Senator Anthony Palumbo (R-New Suffolk) and Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor).

Attendees should call 631-324-4637 to register and are being encouraged to carpool.