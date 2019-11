Our friend Don Bindler sent these remarkable photos and added: “This pelican has been a resident of Crescent Beach for several days.”

“The pelican is a juvenile. There has been a brown pelican hanging around Montauk for the past week. This may well be the same bird although there’s no way to be sure.”

“In any case, this is a rare occurrence on Shelter Island and may be the first recorded pelican here.”

