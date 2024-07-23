Island volleyball team earns national honors

A quick team huddle in between points, the Varsity Volleyball Team shines athletically and academically.

As their coach, I am always proud of Shelter Island’s varsity volleyball team. In addition, Shelter Island School has an outstanding record of producing students who excel both on the court and in the classroom. The proof is in the pudding: The Class D champions have earned their tenth consecutive Team Academic Award from the American Volleyball Coaches Association!

The nine athletes of the 2023-2024 team that helped win this national recognition are Kat Austin, Sophie Clark, Harper Congdon, Dariana Duran Alvarado, Kaitlyn Gulluscio, Johanna Kaasik, Susie Kane, Mandy Marcello and Mackenzie Speece.

In addition to earning the 2024 AVCA Team Academic Award, the team has also earned the additional Honor Roll distinction. The Honor Roll represents the top 20% of team GPAs in the high school teams throughout the nation earning the Team Academic Award.

The Team Academic award honors volleyball programs that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale or 4.1 on a 5.0 scale. The team’s combined high GPA over the entire academic year displays that they truly embody the term student athlete. The Shelter Island team has earned this award annually since 2015, an outstanding achievement.

This group includes several dual sport athletes — those who balance two sports as well as academics within one season. They also are active in school government,

The school play and community service projects amid a myriad of other family and social responsibilities. Academic excellence does not happen by accident, and their parents, teachers and other school support staff are commended for their part in allowing these young women to shine in so many aspects of their lives.

Congratulations!