Educational Foundation fundraiser set for Sunday

Seventh graders aboard Brilliant last June, the schooner adventure made possible by the Shelter Island Educational Foundation. Top, left: Sebastian Martinez Majdisova, Keili Orosio Lopez, Elsie Mae Brigham, Lauren Gibbs, Leron Carter, Lili Kuhr, Mandy Marcello and Michael Kotula. Middle, left: Keili Orosio Lopez, Mae Brigham and Lauren Gibbs. Bottom, left: Captain Alley and Jade Samuelson. Right: Mae Brigham, Lionardo Napoles, Leron Carter and Mandy Marcello hoist the sails. (Courtesy photo)

The Shelter Island Educational Foundation looks forward to hosting its Garden Party fundraiser on Sunday, July 28 at the Ram’s Head Inn. This annual event, from 3 to 5 p.m., will include a 50/50 raffle and silent auction, adding to the support the Foundation receives from Island businesses and individual donations. The Foundation, founded in 1999, creates and supports enriching educational opportunities that enable the Island’s children to “chart a productive course from their own abundant shores to the boundless world of knowledge and understanding.”

Over the years, students have enjoyed trips to concerts, camps, Broadway shows and museums. Some have traveled overseas for soccer camp in Sweden and Spain, a visit to Nepal, and an annual high-school students’ cultural and linguistic program in Spain.

Trips on wooden schooners gave students hands-on experience fulfilling all the duties on the vessel, from keeping watch at night to taking the helm and tending the sails.

For information on attending the Garden Party and the Foundation’s work, visit shelterislandedfoundation.org