A hardy crowd of 126 plungers braved an exceptionally cold day to raise funds for the Shelter Island Public Library on Saturday, Nov. 30 in what has become a popular community event.

The temperature was 36, but the strong wind blowing at 17 mph made it feel like 26. Numerous entrants decided to stay in their warm cars until just before the starting horn. For the intrepid souls walking around the staging area at Louis’ Beach, there were free cups of hot cider to calm chattering teeth and goosebumps. The Tavern also sold cups of turkey chili to benefit the library.

As much as the actual moment of plunging into the bay, the creative costumes some contestants wear are part of the fun, year after year. Winners for best costumes were Jennie Adler dressed as sea goddess Amphitrite, Batboy Daniel Nashumi and Marshmallow Man Greg Senken.

According to Friends of the Library Treasurer Marian Brownlie, the initial tally of funds raised was about $9,000, and she said additional donations usually come in after the event. The team that raised the most funds in the Plunge was fielded by Sylvester Manor Educational Farm.

“It’s a fun thing,” said Ms. Brownlie. “Everyone has a wonderful time.”

