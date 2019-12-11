Snowy morning in store for Shelter Island

Islanders are waking to a snowy Wednesday morning.

The snow will continue through the morning hours, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), and the temperature will be about 34 degrees. The north wind at 8 to 13 mph will make it feel more like 25 to 30 degrees.

The wind will shift to the west this afternoon, the NWS forecasts. Total accumulation of snow will be between 1 and 3 inches.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low temperature of 25 degrees. It will be breezy, according to the NWS, with the west wind at 15 to 21 mph and gusting as high as 32 mph.

Comments

comments