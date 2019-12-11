Snowy morning in store for Shelter Island

Islanders are waking to a snowy Wednesday morning.
The snow will continue through the morning hours, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), and the temperature will be about 34 degrees. The north wind at 8 to 13 mph will make it feel more like 25 to 30 degrees.
The wind will shift to the west this afternoon, the NWS forecasts. Total accumulation of snow will be between 1 and 3 inches.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low temperature of 25 degrees. It will be breezy, according to the NWS, with the west wind at 15 to 21 mph and gusting as high as 32 mph.