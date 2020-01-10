Andy Reeve tapped to lead Fire Commissioners

Andy Reeve inherited the mantle from Keith Clark to become chairman of the Shelter Island Board of Fire Commissioners at the group’s reorganization meeting Tuesday night.

Chairman Reeve’s deputy is Commissioner Larry Lechmanski.

Amber Brach-Williams will continue for another year as Board of Fire Commissioners treasurer and Mike Johnson will continue as secretary.

The Commissioners will continue to maintain two capital reserve accounts — one for equipment — with a portion designated for purchase of new radios — and the second as a building account.

Since first responders are required by the federal government to transition from low to high band service, the district has been setting aside money to purchase new radios necessary to communicate effectively with its dispatchers from the Southold Police Department. The new radio equipment is designed to ensure each department gets its own calls and not the calls meant for the others who share the narrow band width.

Deputy Chairman Lechmanski has been leading the effort, coordinating with representatives from Southold, Suffolk County and other East End Fire Departments.

In other actions, the commissioners set meeting dates for 2020 with most meetings scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month, except for May and December when meetings are slated for the third Monday.

The next regular meeting of the Board of Fire Commissioners is Monday, Jan. 27, at 7:30 p.m. at the Center Firehouse.