Shelter Island Police Blotter: A dozen tickets issued this week

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

Tiearza J. Lawrence, 24, of Shelter Island was arrested on Jan. 18 at 1:15 a.m. for harassment in the second degree — a violation charge — following a domestic disturbance. She was held overnight for arraignment in Shelter Island Justice Court and released on her own recognizance with no bail. Ms. Lawrence was instructed to appear in court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

Shelter Island police conducted traffic stops and radar and distracted driving enforcement in the Center, West Neck, Cartwright, the Heights and Menantic on Jan. 14 through 18 and on Jan. 20, resulting in 12 tickets and 15 warnings.

Kim F. Porter of Sag Harbor was given a summons on Jan. 15 while driving on East Thomas Avenue for failure to keep to the right.

Also on the 15th, Jonathan Munoz of East Hampton was ticketed on St. Mary’s Road for speeding — 45 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone.

Amy D. McDougal of Levittown was given a summons on Manwaring Road for failure to stop at a stop sign on Jan. 16.

On Jan. 17, Sandra M. Gonzales Escudero of Hampton Bays and Catherine A. Reilly of Southold were stopped on South Ferry Road for driving with suspended/revoked licenses.

On the 20th, five drivers received tickets. Katherine V. Franzoni of Shelter Island was driving on North Ferry Road and ticketed for having inadequate or no brake lights.

Zina Glazebrook of New Harbor, Maine and Andrew J. Pennaccia of Cutchogue were charged with driving while using portable electronic devices on South Ferry and North Ferry roads respectively.

George A. Grofik of Boston, Mass. was ticketed for driving an uninspected vehicle and Katherine L. Gaynor of Bellport was cited on South Ferry Road for having an insecure or dirty license plate.

Angel F. Lopez of Shelter Island was given a summons on North Ferry Road for unlicensed operation and driving with inadequate or no lights.

ACCIDENT

Bruce M. Kolodny of Shelter Island was driving southbound on St. Mary’s Road on Jan. 18 when a deer ran onto the roadway in front of his vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage to the front end.

OTHER REPORTS

Power outages were reported in the Center, Hay Beach, Ram Island and the Heights on Jan. 16; PSEG was notified.

An open door in a vacant house was reported in the Center on the 16th. There was no sign of any criminal activity and high winds were suspected. The Highway Department was notified about a downed tree in the Center on that day.

Responding to a call on the 17th, police searched the area for a vehicle failing to stay in lane with negative results. Police also responded to a caller who said someone had gone through her belongings while she was absent from a residence in South Ferry Hills. Although nothing was missing, the caller wanted it documented for information purposes.

Police were told on the 18th that two dirt bikes were creating a disturbance on a Menantic easement. The riders were advised to stay off the easement in the future.

A caller reported a verbal argument regarding a landlord/tenant dispute on Jan. 18. That day, the Island’s highway departments were notified about snowy road conditions.

A Center caller told police on Jan. 18 about a male who walked past the residence with a flashlight and then took off. An officer located the person who said he was taking a shortcut through an easement.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

A Center owner reported on Jan. 14 that his dog had gotten away from him; it had returned home before the police arrived. On the 17th, an officer on patrol found a dog at large and returned it to its owner.

Also on the 17th, an officer advised an owner of a dog showing signs of distress to get medical attention for it.

On Jan. 18, police received a report of a possibly beached seal off West Neck. The Marine Research Center was contacted and determined it was an adult grey seal in good condition. The seal returned to the water on its own.

Two injured foxes were reported on Ram Island and in the Center on Jan. 19. Both were gone when police arrived.

ALARMS

Two residential alarms were set off at garages in homes in West Neck and Shorewood on Jan. 15 and 18 respectively. One was set off by construction, the second when an employee entered the wrong code.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams responded to two persons on Jan. 14 and 16. One case was transported to Southampton Hospital; the other did not require transport.