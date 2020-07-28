Cooling station open at Senior Activity Center

(Credit: Reporter file)

Police Chief Jim Read said the Senior Activity Center will be available as a cooling station for all residents today, not just seniors.



With a heat advisory from the National Weather Service (NWS) in effect until 8 p.m. tonight, some residents without air conditioning could suffer the effects of the severe hot weather.

According to the New York State Department of Health, heat is, on average, the greatest weather-related killer in the United States.



The NWS forecast for today, with the advisory in effect, is for mostly sunny skies with a high of 93 degrees and heat index values as high as 97.



The Senior Activity Center cooling station is open today until 4:30 p.m. at 44 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island, NY 11964. Phone 631-749-1059.

“Keep in mind that opening a cooling center after normal business hours is a last resort,” Chief Read said. “We generally work with people in an effort to get friends, family or neighbors to assist first with cooling needs and I asked Senior Services to do the same. When other arrangements cannot be made residents after hours should be directed to call the Shelter Island Police Department at 631-749-0600.”