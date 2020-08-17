Dering Harbor to update code of laws, September hearing slated

Dawn at Dering Harbor, (Credit: Martin Burke photo)

Meeting virtually on Saturday, Aug. 8, the Dering Harbor Village Trustees voted to schedule a public hearing for their next meeting, Sept. 19, on a law to provide for codifying all the local laws, ordinances and certain resolutions into a municipal code to be designated the “Code of the Village of Dering Harbor.”

This step will build upon the work done by the General Code company, which provides services to municipalities to update, streamline and clarify the various laws that may be in effect.

Following the passage of that law, the village’s full code will be accessible online, and later will be on its own website. Any new laws passed in the future will be added to keep the Code up to date. There will also be hearings on Sept. 19 on laws to amend the zoning law.

A discussion on whether the Architectural Review Board (ARB) should be able to consider landscaping plans for new construction was opened by Trustee Clora Kelly. She said a review of area towns show that most require a landscaping plan be submitted along with building plans. The consensus among the board, as well as ARB Chairman Michael Kostow, was that there was no appetite for telling homeowners what specifically should be planted in their own gardens.

The board approved plans for underground work to replace a cable on Sylvester Road after determining that any disruption would be brief and the road surface would be subsequently repaired. The Sept. 19 meeting will be the Board’s organizational meeting, scheduled to follow its election on Sept. 15. The polling place will be the Village Hall from noon to 9 p.m.