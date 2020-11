(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Polls will be open today, Election Day, Nov. 3, at the Shelter Island School, 33 North Ferry Road, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Presidential, congressional, state and local candidates will be on the ballot.

Here’s a breakdown of the congressional and state candidates: https://shelterislandreporter.timesreview.com/2020/10/29/meet-the-candidates-running-for-local-state-federal-offices/