Weather report re-schedules Goat Hill Christmas lighting

The clubhouse of the Shelter Island Country Club. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

A message from the Shelter Island Country Club Board of Directors:

“The weather forecast for Saturday is bad. So, installation of clubhouse Christmas lights will be moved to Sunday, December 6th. The switch will be flipped at 5:30 pm. Also a brightly lighted christmas tree will be put up on the gazebo. (With due respect to the Men’s Club View.)

“Our 2021 calendars will be on sale at the club Sunday for $25 and they a truly beautiful. The historic 120th anniversary calendars will make a thoughtful holiday season gift. Also proceeds will fund golf course improvements and help keep greens fees and dues as steady as possible.

“Another wonderful holiday season gift: Give the gift of a membership to the “Historic 9 hole golf course on the Heights of Shelter Island.” A gift that will be remembered for years to come. Membership information and applications are available online at shelterislandcc.org.

“So, come on up on Sunday. The fire pit will be blazing and friends will be smiling under their masks and keeping a safe 6 foot social distance.”