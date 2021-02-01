Island prepares and braces for storm

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Shelter Island Highway Department snowplows started working on the main roads in the wee hours last night, according to Highway Superintendent Brian Sherman.

“We’re just trying to stay ahead of it,” Mr. Sherman said at 5:30 a.m. this morning about the nor’easter bearing down that could bring anywhere from 5 to 9 inches of the white stuff to the Island.

Preparing for the storm yesterday, highway crews put down beet juice on the roads — an alternative to salt since it lowers the freezing point of water to as low as 20 degrees and is safer for the environment —and when snow began to fall began plowing roads. Sand was also laid down on the roads for traction.

The idea now is to plow so main roads are cleared and ferry traffic won’t be interrupted, Mr. Sherman said.

The real force of the storm is expected between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., he said.

The National Weather Service ( NWS) is calling for heavy snow today, with a high near 36 degrees. Wind will be a factor, as it is with every nor’easter, coming from the northeast at 25 to 33 mph, according to the NWS, and gusting as high as 48 mph. Wind chill values are being pegged at 20 to 25 degrees.

Tonight light rain is in the forecast with a high temperature of about 35 degrees. The wind will stay strong out of the northeast, with gusts as high as 50 mph, according to the NWS.

Extended forecasts show it’s possible the East End could be hit with more snow next weekend.