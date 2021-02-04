Calendar of events of what’s going on around Shelter Island

Note: Shelter Island Public Library Programs are online; visit silibrary.org to register.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Fiske Field basketball courts. In bad weather, at the Legion Hall.

English as a second language: Thursdays, 7 p.m. with Teri Piccozzi, Library.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom.

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, [email protected]

Out of school fun zone for grades pre-K to 4: Shelter Island Youth Center, from 2:45-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, $10 per child, per day. 631-749-0309.

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, [email protected]

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, [email protected]

Sylvester Manor Farmstand: Open Saturdays in the winter from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m., Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., Sundays, 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

For events on Zoom below, register at least 30 minutes in advance.

FRIDAY, FEB. 5

CELEBRATING THE CHINESE NEW YEAR WITH FENG SHUI, 7 p.m. Laura Cerrano, a certified Feng Shui Expert, will talk about tools and techniques you can use to enhance your lifestyle and improve the energy in your space as you welcome the Chinese New Year of the Metal Ox. Register for Zoom at silibrary.org.

SATURDAY, FEB. 6

TRIVIA WITH BOB DE STEFANO, 5 p.m. Quizmaster Bob De Stefano is back with a new set of thought-provoking and challenging questions. Zoom, register at silibrary.org.

TUESDAY, FEB. 9

SHELTER ISLAND BOOK CLUB, 4:30 p.m. Team of Rivals Discussion, Part 2. Zoom.

LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR KIDS: CACTUS HEART CARD, Ages: 2-5. Pick Up Between: Tuesday, Feb. 9, and Saturday, Feb. 13. Design your own cactus heart card, perfect for Valentine’s Day or just to say “I love you.”

DIY PAWS WITH CLAWS, Ages: 2-5. Pick Up Between: Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Saturday, Feb. 20.

Feeling wild? Design your own paws to let out your inner animal and show off your claws. Great for imagination and understanding different textures.

SCHOOL AGE KIDS: FELT GROUNDHOG, Pick Up Between: Tuesday, Feb. 2 and Saturday, Feb. 6.

Grab your kit and create your very own groundhog, complete with a burrow that it can pop in and out of. Do you think this groundhog will see its shadow?

CHINESE DRAGON: Pick Up Between: Tuesday, Feb. 9 and Saturday, Feb. 13. Bring this Chinese dragon to life just in time for Chinese New Year on the 12th. Use the kit and instructions provided to breathe life into your very own dragon and do your own dragon dance.

FRIDAY, FEB. 12

MY COUNTRY TIS OF …? With Jules Feiffer and Reporter columnist Robert Lipsyte, 7 p.m. on Zoom. From the perspective of 65 years as an Oscar-winning screenwriter, Pulitzer Prize-winning political cartoonist and social commentator, Jules Feiffer reflects on changes in the world today. Zoom, register at silibrary.org.

TOWN MEETINGS

Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

Water Quality Advisory Board, Thursday, Feb. 4, 6 to 7 p.m.

Town Board Meeting, Friday, Feb. 5, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Community Land Preservation Fund Advisory Board, Monday, Feb. 8, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Conservation Advisory Council, Monday, Feb. 8, 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Town Board Work Session, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 1 to 3 p.m.

Planning Board, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 7 to 8 p.m.