Order poppies, help a veteran
The Island’s traditional lawn poppies are now available for order.
They add color to your garden, flower pots or driveway year-round.
Best of all, 100% of the profits from the sale of the poppies, made by the American Legion Auxiliary, goes directly to help our veterans of Mitchell Post #281.
Prices: 1 for $20, 2 for $35, 3 for $55 and 5 for $75.
All are hand made from recycled soda bottles by Auxiliary members.
Please call or text Chairperson Eleanor Labrozzi at 631-965-2551.
Only 100 are in stock, so order soon, they go fast.
“In Flanders fields the poppies blow
Between the crosses, row on row …
Short days ago, we lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,
Loved and were loved, and now we lie,
In Flanders fields.”