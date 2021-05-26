Order poppies, help a veteran

Beautiful garden poppy displays, just in time for Memorial Day and summer. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

The Island’s traditional lawn poppies are now available for order.

They add color to your garden, flower pots or driveway year-round.

Best of all, 100% of the profits from the sale of the poppies, made by the American Legion Auxiliary, goes directly to help our veterans of Mitchell Post #281.

Prices: 1 for $20, 2 for $35, 3 for $55 and 5 for $75.

All are hand made from recycled soda bottles by Auxiliary members.

Please call or text Chairperson Eleanor Labrozzi at 631-965-2551.

Only 100 are in stock, so order soon, they go fast.

“In Flanders fields the poppies blow

Between the crosses, row on row …

Short days ago, we lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,

Loved and were loved, and now we lie,

In Flanders fields.”