Heavy weather expected as tropical storm approaches area

The tropical storm will impact the area late Thursday into Friday. (Credit: National Weather Service)

A tropical storm warning is now in effect for the East End, an upgrade from the “watch” advisory issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) Wednesday.

The tropical storm conditions are expected to arrive Friday with the rain beginning later today.

Wind gusts of more than 30 mph are likely, with gusts as high as 55 mph possible. Downed tree limbs and scattered power outages should be expected, according to the warning.

Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to bring heavy rain capable of producing flash flooding to the area.

The NWS issued the tropical storm warning as Elsa begins its quick climb up the East Coast. The storm is expected to move over Georgia tonight and through the Carolinas Thursday, where it will weaken to a tropical depression before eventually strengthening back to a tropical storm as it passes the mid-Atlantic coast late Thursday, the NWS said.

“Dangerous marine conditions should also develop on the ocean waters south of Long Island, as well as on Long Island Sound, and the south shore and eastern bays of Long Island,” an advisory from the NWS says. “Tropical storm force winds will be most likely in those areas near the south shores of Long Island and southeast.”

Residents are encouraged to prepare for wind damage and complete preparations before wind becomes hazardous. Anyone living in an area vulnerable to flooding should also be prepared.

There’s currently little to no threat of storm surge flooding. The flooding threat will come from the rainfall.

The Associated Press reported the storm is responsible for one fatality in Florida and injured several others in Georgia after a tornado touched down.