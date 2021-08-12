Gardiner’s Bay Country Club pulls building application

The starting kiosk at Gardiner’s Bay Country Cub. (Credit: Reporter file photo)

Following several months of controversy surrounding Gardiner’s Bay County Club’s effort to gain approval for a building project to house staff members, the application has been withdrawn from the Zoning Board of Appeals.

ZBA Chairman Doug Matz confirmed the withdrawal of the application that cancels out two previously scheduled hearings. One had been set on Aug. 25 appealing the Club’s proposal by those in opposition, and the second was slated for Sept. 22 to hear the original application.

Reports of original plans from the Hay Beach Property Owners Association said that two buildings on the club grounds would create housing for 64 people and have 29 bathrooms.

Club President Doug Sandberg said Thursday morning after a meeting with members in July, the Board is now “evaluating all of our alternatives” and will make a decision whether to make changes to the original proposal or choose another path.

Jim Lynch, the attorney for his own family and Hay Beach residents who have objected to the plan, also confirmed that he received word of withdrawal of the application.

This is a breaking story and more will be posted as it develops.