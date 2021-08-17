Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Matthew Labrozzi

St. Andrews Cemetery in Sag Harbor

Matthew Labrozzi of Shelter Island died at home on Thursday, August 12, 2021. He was 66 years old.

The family will receive friends on Monday, Aug. 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Shelter Island Funeral Home on West Neck Road.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis.

Interment will follow at St. Andrews Cemetery in Sag Harbor.