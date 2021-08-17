Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Matthew Labrozzi
Matthew Labrozzi of Shelter Island died at home on Thursday, August 12, 2021. He was 66 years old.
The family will receive friends on Monday, Aug. 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Shelter Island Funeral Home on West Neck Road.
The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis.
Interment will follow at St. Andrews Cemetery in Sag Harbor.