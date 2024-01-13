Battle of the Brains at the Shelter Island Library

The winning team in Wednesday’s Battle of the Brains at the library. From left, Mike Johnson, Father Peter DeSanctis, Nell Lowell and Quizmaster Bob DeStefano. (Courtesy photo)

The Battle of the Brains Team Trivia Contest was back at the library.

This past Wednesday night it was won by a team of three players. Fifty questions were asked, and 33 were answered correctly by the winning team of Nell Lowell, Mike Johnson and Father Peter DeSanctis.

Complaints were heard that there were too many questions on movies and television shows, but Mike and Peter thought it was just fine because Nell breezed through this category.

Only two bible questions — Father Peter took care of them, and Mike Johnson handled the rest.

Keep in touch with the library for the next date.

Thank you to the library and Jessica Montgomery for refreshments and prizes for the winners.